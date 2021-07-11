Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market Is Booming in Forthcoming Year with Top Key Players Like Hormel Foods Corp, Danisco (DuPont), P & G Food Ingredients, Nestle Plc, DSM Food Specialties, CP Kelco, RS Flavor

According to Publisher, the Global Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026. Growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy food habits and growing health concerns across the globe are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, higher product price is restricting the market growth.

Fat replacers and salt reducers are the substances which are generally utilized as a substitute in food in order to reduce the content of calorie, keeping the same texture and taste.

Some of the key players profiled in the fat replacers and salt reducer market include Hormel Foods Corp, Danisco (DuPont), P & G Food Ingredients, Nestle Plc, DSM Food Specialties, CP Kelco, RS Flavor Ingredients, Kellogg Company, advanced food systems Inc,, Asland Aqualon Functional Ingredients, Forum Products Ltd and Symrise.

Based on Type of Fat Reducer, Carbohydrate-based fat replacers are witnessing increasing demand in baked goods industry owing to its moisture retaining capacity. They are also finding large application as thickeners and stabilizers in sauces, pureed fruits, frostings, and spreads.

By Geography, North America region captured the significant market share in revenue at replacers and salt reducer market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for food ingredients with superior flavors and as well as texture is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

