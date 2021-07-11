Female Condom Market Likely to Expand With A CAGR Of 16% Owing to Rising Infant Mortality Rate during 2019-2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Female Condom Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global Female Condom Market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The World Bank estimated that 18.73 births took place for every 1000 people in the year 2017, out of which 12.43 births were recorded in China.

The market for female condoms is anticipated to grow substantially with a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. This growth can be attributed to the growing rate of population and increasing birth control measures taken by people around the world. These factors are significantly driving the demand for female condom in the market.

The market is bifurcated by material into latex and non-latex material, out of which, the non-latex segment that is further segmented into polyurethane and nitrile, is estimated to hold leading market share in the female condom market on account of their attributes such as improved quality and comfortability. They are more user-friendly than latex condoms, resulting in their increased demand in the market.

Regionally, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the highest market share as a result of a high demand for birth control devices as well as growing awareness among people about population control in the region. The increasing developments in the education sector in this region is another factor resulting in growth of this market. Europe is another region estimated to hold the second largest market share for the female condom market. This can be attributed to the increasing promotion of the use of various contraceptive methods including female condoms. The market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to growing population and strict measures taken by government to control it by introducing policies related to family planning.

However, few factors such as high competition in the market with male condoms and lower rate of acceptance of female condoms among women are negatively affecting the growth of female condom market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global female condom market which includes company profiling of Veru Inc. (VERU), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB), Cupid Limited (CUPID), PATH, Okamoto (5122.T), Sagami (5194.T), StaySafe Condoms, Trojan (TUV) and HLL Lifecare Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global female condom market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Source Marketwatch.com

