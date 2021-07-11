Fermentation Products Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – AB Enzymes , Ajinomoto Company Incorporation , Amano Enzyme , BASF , Chr. Hansen

Fermentation Products Market was valued at $149,469 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $205,465 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. Fermentation is a metabolic process that involves conversion of sugar, cellulosic material, and starch into food, feed, fuel, and other industrial products. This conversion uses microorganisms or enzymes as raw materials and is carried out in bioreactors or fermenters. After this process, subsequent downstream processing is required to purify and isolate the target product. Fermentation products are necessary ingredients utilized in the production of bio-based products. Stringent government regulations imposed by key regulatory authorities in developed economies are anticipated to increase the demand for fermentation products during forecast period. These products assists in food preservation and extend shelf life of products in the food & beverage industry. Continuous R&D activities and acquisitions & mergers have been adopted by fermentation product manufacturers to expand their existing product portfolio and increase their market share.

Growth of the bioethanol industry, and rise in awareness among customers regarding bio-based products and ecological concerns drive growth and development of fermentation products market. Increase in demand for antibiotics & steroids and rise in use of fermentation products as raw material in textile, leather, plastic, chemical, and rubber industries further supplement market growth. North America is the leading region, due to increase in popularity of food and pharmaceutical products produced by use of fermentation products.

Major Key Players of the Fermentation Products Market are:

AB Enzymes , Ajinomoto Company Incorporation , Amano Enzyme , BASF , Chr. Hansen A/S , Du Pont Danisco A/S , Evonik Industries AG , Lonza Group Ltd. , Novozymes A/S , The Dow Chemical Company

Regulations framed by agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission, categorically promote green chemistry, growth of which is supported by utilization of fermentation products. However, irregular supply of raw materials, such as nutrients & microorganisms utilized in production of fermentation products, stringent regulations, and high manufacturing cost limit the market growth. In addition, economic viability of global fermentation-based chemical industry depends on price of alternative feedstock and relative product yields. Diversified demand for fermentation products in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, technological innovation, and rise in number of applications are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Major Types of Fermentation Products covered are:

Alcohols

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Biogas

Polymers

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Industrial Enzymes

Major Applications of Fermentation Products covered are:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Textile & Leather

Others (Paper, Bioremediation, Environment, and Biochemistry)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Fermentation Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fermentation Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fermentation Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fermentation Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Fermentation Products industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

