Fertilizer Additives Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – Clariant, KAO Corporation, Amit Trading , Novochem Group, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals , Arrmaz, Chemipol

Fertilizer Additives Market was valued at $3,170 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $3,741 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2017 to 2023. Fertilizer additives are added to the fertilizers to stimulate their productivity. The demand for higher agricultural yields are met with the subsequent demands for primary nutrients and high quality of fertilizers, which in turn is responsible for the increase in the demand for the fertilizer additives. Moreover, fertilizer additives improve the quality and stability of fertilizers and soil, avoid loss of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur, and prevent corrosion of the container used for transportation. They also provide anti-foaming and anti-caking characteristics to the fertilizer.

The fertilizer additives market is segmented based on type, application, form, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into dust control agent, anti-caking agent, colorants, corrosion inhibitors and hydrophobing agents, anti-foam agents, and granulation aids. Based on application, it is categorized into mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), ammonium nitrate/calcium ammonium nitrate, and others (potassium chloride and potassium magnesium sulfate). Based on form, it is divided into granular, prilled, and powdered. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Clariant, KAO Corporation, Amit Trading , Novochem Group, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals , Arrmaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Michelman, and Tolsa Group.

Demand for additives is on an increase to inhibit loss of key nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and sulfur. Moreover, these additives are deployed during storage and transportation of fertilizers to prevent the formation of caking of fertilizers, due to fluctuating storage temperatures. In addition, these additives find enhanced usage to prevent formation of lumps in fertilizers during rainy season owing to increase/decrease of storage temperatures. Thus, additives play an essential role in maintaining the quality of fertilizers. Moreover, rise in demand for agricultural commodities further boosts the market growth.

Dust Control agent

Anti-Caking agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Colorants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others (Potassium Chloride and Potassium Magnesium Sulfate)

To study and analyze the global Fertilizer Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

To understand the structure of the Fertilizer Additives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Fertilizer Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Fertilizer Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Fertilizer Additives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

