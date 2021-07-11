Food Packaging Equipment Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – Arpac , Bosch Packaging Technology , Coesia Group , GEA Group , IMA Group , Ishida

Food Packaging Equipment Market is expected to garner $19,268 million by 2023, from $14,740 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2023. Large number of packaging equipment are employed in the food industry. These are used to perform certain set of functions, such as filling, bagging, sealing, wrapping, bundling, cartoning, over-capping, lidding, labelling, decorating, coding, conveying, and palletizing. Growth in technology has led to the emergence of innovative food packaging equipment to maintain the efficacy, flavor, and taste of food products. Increase in awareness regarding healthy and hygienic food product and its expectancy to be safe from the point of packaging till it arrives is expected to drive the market growth. Rise in demand for attractive, innovative, and convenient-to-carry packaging for differentiating the product from the rest is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in purchasing power, rise in number of online grocery orders, and wide consumer base of on-the-go consumer further fuels the demand for packaging, which in turn is expected to drive the market.

The global food packaging equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and geography. Based on equipment, the market is divided into bottling line; cartoning; case handling; closing; filling & dosing; form, fill & seal; labelling, decorating & coding; palletizing; wrapping & bundling; and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Arpac , Bosch Packaging Technology , Coesia Group , GEA Group , IMA Group , Ishida , Multivac, Nichrome India , Omori Machinery , Oystar Holding GmbH

In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the largest revenue contributor to the global market, owing to the growth in awareness and increase in adoption of packaged foods. There is a rise in the earnings, and thus increase in expenditure. Growth in young population in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, majorly propels the demand for online food services leading to the growth in packaged foods. Busy lifestyle and rise in standard of living fuel the growth of the food packaging equipment market. In 2016, China is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, accounting for 46.0% share in Asia-Pacific.

Major Types of Food Packaging Equipment covered are:

Bottling Line

Cartoning

Case Handling

Closing

Filling & Dosing

Form, Fill & Seal

Labelling, Decorating, & Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others

Major Applications of Food Packaging Equipment covered are:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

Bakery & Snack

Frozen Food

Candy & Confectionery

Cereal & Grain

Perishable Prepared

Shelf Stable

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Food Packaging Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Food Packaging Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Food Packaging Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Food Packaging Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Packaging Equipment Market Size

2.2 Food Packaging Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Packaging Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Packaging Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Packaging Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Packaging Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Packaging Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Packaging Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Packaging Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Packaging Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Food Packaging Equipment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

