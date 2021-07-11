Functional materials Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies by 2026

Global Advanced Functional materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand in healthcare applications, increased use as an alternative to metals and plastics, growing demand in healthcare applications and eco-buildings of the future using advanced functional material are some factors fueling the market growth. However, cost and raw material availability are restricting the market.

Advanced functional ceramics are used as components in electronic and electrical devices. Apart from its use in manufacturing of medical devices, it is also used as femoral heads and ace tabular cups in the hip replacement procedure. Functional ceramics also finds extensive bio-medical applications. Advanced ceramic materials play a key role in the development of many fields such as energy and environmental technology, transportation and production technology.

Based on Type, the advanced functional composites segment is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period. The advanced functional composites can be classified by strengthening mechanism into particle reinforced composite, fiber reinforced composite and dispersion strengthened. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the global market. The demand for the different kinds of functional materials in this region is high due to the presence of manufacturing economies in this region. Automotive, aerospace, and electronics account for the bulk of the demand. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the main markets in this region.

Some of the key players in Advanced Functional materials Market are BASF SE, AMETEK Inc, Arkema Group, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sumitomo Corporation, SunEdison, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nanocyl SA, Renesola, Rauschert GmbH, Materion Corporation, Saint-Gobain and Hexcel Corporation.

Types Covered:

-Nanomaterials

-Advanced Functional Ceramics

-Advanced Functional Composites

-Conductive Polymers

-Advanced Energy Materials

-Other Types

End User Covered:

-Industrial

-Electrical & Electronics

-Aerospace & Defense

-Automotive

-Energy & Power (incl. Chemical Industry)

-Medical

-Other End Users

