Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

3-Cyano pyridine, also known as nicotinonitrile, is an important fine chemical intermediate with white crystal. It can be soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether and slightly soluble in water.

3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other.

3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share.Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.

The global 3-cyano pyridine industry has a high concentration and develop fast. The production of 3-cyano pyridine increased from 40224 MT in 2010 to 64827 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 12.23 %.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, India, USA and Japan. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 24071 MT in 2015.The 3-cyano pyridine industry develops very fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 31.76% in 2015.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Lasons India

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Lonza Guangzhou

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical

Hebei Yanuo

Shandong Hongda Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.0% Grade

99.9% Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Nicotinamide

Nicotinic Acid

Others

