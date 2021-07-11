Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
3-Cyano pyridine, also known as nicotinonitrile, is an important fine chemical intermediate with white crystal. It can be soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether and slightly soluble in water.
3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other.
3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share.Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.
The global 3-cyano pyridine industry has a high concentration and develop fast. The production of 3-cyano pyridine increased from 40224 MT in 2010 to 64827 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 12.23 %.
The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, India, USA and Japan. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 24071 MT in 2015.The 3-cyano pyridine industry develops very fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 31.76% in 2015.
The global 3-Cyano Pyridine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3-Cyano Pyridine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3-Cyano Pyridine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vertellus Specialties
Jubilant Life Sciences
Lasons India
Yuki Gosei Kogyo
Lonza Guangzhou
Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical
Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical
Hebei Yanuo
Shandong Hongda Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
99.0% Grade
99.9% Grade
Other
Segment by Application
Nicotinamide
Nicotinic Acid
Others
