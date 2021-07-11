Global Acetonitrile Growth Potential 2019
In this report, the Global Acetonitrile Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acetonitrile Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acetonitrile is the chemical compound with the formula CH3CN. This colourless liquid is the simplest organic nitrile (hydrogen cyanide is a simpler nitrile, but the cyanide anion is not classed as organic). It is produced mainly as a byproduct of acrylonitrile manufacture. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in the purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile solvent with excellent performance, is an important organic intermediates. And it is widely used as a polar aprotic solvent.
Major manufacturers of acetonitrile are mainly in USA, UK, Korea, Japan, Holland and China. NEOS in the United States, Asahi Kasei in Japan and CNPC Group in China are the major manufacturers in the global acetonitrile market.
The pharmaceutical industry is the largest user for acetonitrile, and they use acetonitrile as a reagent, reaction solvent or extraction solvent. Acetonitrile is used as a raw material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs and some amino acids. Moreover, acetonitrile is also used as a solvent for DNA synthesis and in the production of insulin and antibiotics. The latter are used to treat infections in the lower respiratory tract, skin tissue and bacterial septicemia. The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products for diseases has grown rapidly in recent years.
The following manufacturers are covered:
INEOS
Asahi Kasel Chemicals
China National Petroleum
Shanghai Secco
Shandong Shida Shenghua
Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical
Sinopec Group
DSM
Baiyun Group
Taekwang
Zibo Jinma Chemical Factory
Sterling Chemicals
TEDIA
Daqing Huake
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ammoxidation of Propylene
Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis
Acetylene Ammonification Reaction
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Laboratory Preparation
Pesticide
Organic Synthesis
Others
