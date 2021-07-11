In this report, the Global Acetonitrile Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acetonitrile Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acetonitrile is the chemical compound with the formula CH3CN. This colourless liquid is the simplest organic nitrile (hydrogen cyanide is a simpler nitrile, but the cyanide anion is not classed as organic). It is produced mainly as a byproduct of acrylonitrile manufacture. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in the purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile solvent with excellent performance, is an important organic intermediates. And it is widely used as a polar aprotic solvent.

Major manufacturers of acetonitrile are mainly in USA, UK, Korea, Japan, Holland and China. NEOS in the United States, Asahi Kasei in Japan and CNPC Group in China are the major manufacturers in the global acetonitrile market.

The pharmaceutical industry is the largest user for acetonitrile, and they use acetonitrile as a reagent, reaction solvent or extraction solvent. Acetonitrile is used as a raw material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs and some amino acids. Moreover, acetonitrile is also used as a solvent for DNA synthesis and in the production of insulin and antibiotics. The latter are used to treat infections in the lower respiratory tract, skin tissue and bacterial septicemia. The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products for diseases has grown rapidly in recent years.

The global Acetonitrile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acetonitrile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acetonitrile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

INEOS

Asahi Kasel Chemicals

China National Petroleum

Shanghai Secco

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Sinopec Group

DSM

Baiyun Group

Taekwang

Zibo Jinma Chemical Factory

Sterling Chemicals

TEDIA

Daqing Huake

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ammoxidation of Propylene

Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis

Acetylene Ammonification Reaction

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Laboratory Preparation

Pesticide

Organic Synthesis

Others

