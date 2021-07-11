Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
ABS is a kind of polymer obtained through the copolymerization of three kinds of monomers, namely acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. Each of these three monomers has a specific property: the addition of acrylonitrile can improve the anti-corrosion and rigidity properties, butadiene promotes the shock resistance and styrene will contribute the material good fineness. It is among the low cost engineering plastic that is easy to machine and fabricate. ABS is an ideal material for structural applications when impact resistance, strength, and stiffness are required. It is widely used for machining pre-production prototypes such as the auto dashboard since it has excellent dimensional stability and is easy to paint and glue. Natural (beige) ABS and black ABS are FDA compliant for use in food processing applications. Besides, it is widely used in the toys and electron industries including the PC enclosure.
First, in the world wide, Taiwan is a large provider with the largest ABS manufacturer CHIMEI, the mainland production of China is the largest ABS producing region with a global ratio of 30.22% in 2014. USA and West Europe occupy an unstable position with their production market percentage of 8.38% and 8.27% respectively in 2014.
Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Third, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Taking China as example, since the demand in China grows fast. Taiwan is the largest import origin for China.
The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CHIMEI
Styrolution
LG Chemical
Trinseo
SABIC
Samsung SDI Chemical
Toray
Formosa
JSR
KKPC
UMG ABS
CNPC (Jilin)
Dagu Chemical
Gaoqiao
Huajin Chemical
CNPC (Daqing)
Lejin Chemical
CNPC (Lanzhou)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Emulsion Graft Copolymerization
Bulk Copolymerization
Other
Segment by Application
Automobiles Industry
Electronic Industry
Other
