Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Study Report 2019

ABS is a kind of polymer obtained through the copolymerization of three kinds of monomers, namely acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. Each of these three monomers has a specific property: the addition of acrylonitrile can improve the anti-corrosion and rigidity properties, butadiene promotes the shock resistance and styrene will contribute the material good fineness. It is among the low cost engineering plastic that is easy to machine and fabricate. ABS is an ideal material for structural applications when impact resistance, strength, and stiffness are required. It is widely used for machining pre-production prototypes such as the auto dashboard since it has excellent dimensional stability and is easy to paint and glue. Natural (beige) ABS and black ABS are FDA compliant for use in food processing applications. Besides, it is widely used in the toys and electron industries including the PC enclosure.

First, in the world wide, Taiwan is a large provider with the largest ABS manufacturer CHIMEI, the mainland production of China is the largest ABS producing region with a global ratio of 30.22% in 2014. USA and West Europe occupy an unstable position with their production market percentage of 8.38% and 8.27% respectively in 2014.

Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Taking China as example, since the demand in China grows fast. Taiwan is the largest import origin for China.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CHIMEI

Styrolution

LG Chemical

Trinseo

SABIC

Samsung SDI Chemical

Toray

Formosa

JSR

KKPC

UMG ABS

CNPC (Jilin)

Dagu Chemical

Gaoqiao

Huajin Chemical

CNPC (Daqing)

Lejin Chemical

CNPC (Lanzhou)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

Bulk Copolymerization

Other

Segment by Application

Automobiles Industry

Electronic Industry

Other

