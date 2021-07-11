Global Activewear Market Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Activewear Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

At the onset, the report covers a forecast and thorough analysis of the Activewear Market on a regional as well as global level. The report offers comprehensive data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of the revenue generation, and historical, current and estimated growth in the market in terms of both value and volume. Additionally, the report includes the noteworthy changes taking place in the market dynamics over the review period.

Activewear is a type of clothing which actually boosts the physical performance and allows the body movement with ease as it increases comfort while performing fitness or sport activities. This Activewear is water resistant, bi-stretchable with anti-bacterial fabric and wicking function. The Global Activewear Market was 343.15 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 517.34 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Constraints

The report comprises a through the study of significant factors that influence the Activewear market considerably. The report thoroughly explains the factors that are driving and restraining the market over the assessment period. It also includes the factor that is expected to create potential opportunities for market players in order to achieve an extensive in-depth understanding of the market.

Regional Analysis

The estimate and review of the Activewear market have been conducted on a regional and global level. Based on the region, the Activewear market has been analyzed in North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Players

The report consists of a thorough analysis of the competitive scenario of the Activewear market and the current trends expected to influence the industrial landscape. It identifies essential players of the market, comprising of both key and emerging players. The report offers the company market share study to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Furthermore, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market along with new product launch, acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Growth by Region

North America is expected to dominate the Global Activewear Market with 42.3% market share in the forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific regions with next highest market shares.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Increase in the health awareness and growth in the people participating in sports and fitness activities boosts the Global Activewear market.

Volatile costs of the raw materials and inflated cost of designing restricts this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

US Artist Beyonce joined with the Topshop to create her own athleisure brand Ivy Park.

