Global Adipic Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Adipic Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Adipic Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Adipic acid is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective. Commercial adipic acid is produced from cyclohexane, cyclohexene, or phenol. Nylon 66 is the largest application segment of adipic acid. The increasing demand of automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry and footwear industry is anticipated to drive the demand of adipic acid. It is also used in polyurethane, adipic esters, plasticizers, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.
The global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015.
China, North America, EU and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while China holds 28.83% consumption share, North America holds 23.92%, EU holds 23.45%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 14.34% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 90.54% of the global consumption in total.
The global Adipic Acid market is valued at 4790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Adipic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adipic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Invista
Solvay
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
Haili
Huafon
Shenma Industrial
Hualu Hengsheng
Liaoyang Sinopec
Hongye
Tianli
Yangmei Fengxi
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
Segment by Application
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Adipic Esters
Others
