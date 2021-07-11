Global Adventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast to 2025

Global Adventure Tourism Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Adventure Tourism Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities. Escalating disposable income of the individuals, surging focus as travelers are keen to visit undiscovered destinations and surging trend of social media are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior is likely to create lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, adventure tourism offers various benefits such as it boost self confidence of traveler, it spark the desire o explore, it offer life changing experiences, it helps to feel gratitude & improve mindfulness, it improves mental health & reduces stress and many more. Therefore, these benefit also rising interest of adventure tourism among its users. However, high cost of tourism and increase in terrorism & crime rates are the factors that limiting the market growth of Adventure Tourism across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Adventure Tourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing frequency of tourists in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Adventure Tourism market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rapid development in tourism infrastructure and increasing disposable income of the individuals in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Austin Adventures Inc.

• Mountain Travel Sobek

• TUI AG

• ROW Adventures

• Inner Asia Travel Group

• Butterfield & Robinson Management Services Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Activity:



Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

By Types of Travelers:



Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

By Age Group:



Below 30 Years

30-41 Years

42-49 Years

50 Years & Above

By Sales Channel:



Travel Agent

Direct

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Adventure Tourism Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

