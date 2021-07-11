Global Air Curtain Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Air Curtain Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Air Curtain market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Air Curtain industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Air curtain is a device used to prevent air or contaminants from moving from one open space to another. The most common use is a downward-facing blower fan mounted over an entrance to a building, or an opening between two spaces conditioned at different temperatures.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets mainly locate at China and Europe.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Curtain market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 470 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Curtain business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Panasonic

Mars Air Systems

Systemair

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powered Aire Inc.

Rosenberg

2VV s.r.o.

Berner

Teplomash

Nedfon

Envirotec

Biddle

Theodoor

Airtecnics

GREE

S&P

Aleco

Ying Ge Shi

Segmentation by product type:

<1000mm

1000mm-1500mm

1500mm-2000mm

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Air Curtain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Air Curtain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Air Curtain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Curtain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Air Curtain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

