Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Alginates are the salts of alginic acid, a polyuronide of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid that is extracted from brown seaweeds.
Alginates & derivatives are generally used as thickness, stabilizers, gelling agents and so on.
In this report, the alginates & derivatives include: sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate (PGA), ammonium alginate, etc.
The global production of alginates & derivatives increases from 48731 MT in 2010 to 58270 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 3.65%. This industry is concentrated. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds the 22.73% production market share in 2015. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 12.00% in 2015.
Alginates & derivatives downstream industry is mainly printing and dyeing industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, etc. In recent years, the printing and dyeing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for alginates & derivatives will correspondingly increase.
The global Alginates & Derivatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alginates & Derivatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alginates & Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FMC
KIMICA
Cargill
Dupont (Danisco)
Bright Moon Group
Gather Great Ocean
Jiejing Group
Tiantian Seaweed
Huanyu Seaweed
Topp Corporation
Yantai Xinwang
Fengrun Seaweed
Zhouji Chemicals
Huanghai Biological
Allforlong Bio-tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sodium Alginate
Calcium Alginate
Potassium Alginate
PGA
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Others
