In this report, the Global Antifreeze Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Antifreeze Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

Global demand of antifreeze has risen with the increasing sales of auto vehicles in the past years. As a result, demand will keep strong for the next few years. The capacity of antifreeze is predicted to be 5200 million litres in 2016, which shows a promising market. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into antifreeze industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of antifreeze industry, Prestone, Shell and Exxon Mobil are the leaders, and the status will keep for a few years.

For the regions of antifreeze manufacturing and sales, Europe and USA are the leaders. The large auto vehicles ownership of the two regions contributes to the large demand of antifreeze of Europe and USA. Demand of Japan, China and other new emerging markets is also increasing.

Recently, ethylene glycol and other types antifreeze are the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type antifreeze is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type antifreeze is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration.

The global Antifreeze market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antifreeze volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifreeze market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

