Global Antioxidants Competition Analysis 2019

Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.

In this report, the antioxidants include industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants.

Antioxidants downstream industry is mainly rubber processing, plastic additives, fuel additives, food additives etc. In recent years, the rubber processing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for antioxidants will correspondingly increase. EU and North America are the main consumption markets in recent years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

This report focuses on Antioxidants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antioxidants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Chemtura

SONGWON

SI (Albemarle)

Double Bond Chemical

CYTEC (SOLVAY)

Akzonobel

Clariant

Lanxess

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

Adeka

Innospec

Kumho Petrochemical

Lubrizol

EVONIK

Addivant

Baker Hughes

Akrochem

Omnova Solutions

Jiyi Chemical

Sunny Wealth Chemicals

Anhui Haihua

Eastman

Danisco (DUPONT)

Kemin

MERISOL

Yasho Industries

Milestone Preservatives

VDH Chemtech

RCP

GSI

Langfang Fuhai

Kolod Food Ingredients

L&P Food Ingredient

Yantai Tongshi Chemical

Chicheng Biotech

Jiurui Biology & Chemistry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Segment by Application

Rubber Processing Industry

Plastic Additives

Fuel Additives

Food Additives

Others

