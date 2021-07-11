Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8＞40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China.
The global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aqueous Polyurethane Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
BASF
Chemtura Corporation
DOW
DSM
DIC
Hauthaway Corporation
Alberdingk Boley
Stahl
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
Lubrizol
China Grand Chemical
Huafeng
Huada
Siwo
New Mat
Huanyu
SCISKY
Audmay
Taixing Textile
Anda
Wanhua
Huaian Ever Rich Chemical
Decheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion
Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion
Segment by Application
Wood Coating
Leather Finishing
Adhesive
Automotive Finishing
Others
