Global Behentrimonium Chloride Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Behentrimonium Chloride Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Behentrimonium Chloride Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Behentrimonium chloride (BTAC), where the alkyl fatty chain consists primarily of a behenic radical (C22), is a quaternary ammonium salt, which is mainly used as softening and anti-static agents for hair rinses and conditioners, etc.
Chinese economic presented downward trend in the past few years, and the international economic situation is complicated, considering the macro economy development status, there will be many uncertainties for behentrimonium chloride in the coming years. Evonik, Clariant, Thor, KCI and so on are the major manufacturers of behentrimonium chloride for the time being.
Europe is the largest manufacture region of behentrimonium chloride. Besides, Chinese behentrimonium chloride manufacturer prefers to produce the products according to the orders.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Clariant
Evonik Industries
KCI Limited
Thor Personal Care
Croda International Plc
KAO Corporation
Miwon Commercial
Feixiang Group（Solvay）
Shan Dong Paini Chemical
Suzhou Wedo Chemicals
Rugao Wanli Chemical
Nanjing Wuniu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Behentrimonium Chloride 80%
Behentrimonium Chloride 70%
Segment by Application
Hair Conditioner
Shampoos
Others
