Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

BOPP films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.

First, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like China Flexible Packaging Group and FuRong Technology，both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian province.

Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is not high，because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JPFL-ExxonMobil

Taghleef

Oben Licht Holding Group

NAN YA PLASTICS

Yem Chio

Treofan

Vibac

Sibur

Cosmo

Manucor S.p.A.

Flex Film

Stenta Films

FUTAMURA

China Flexible Packaging Group

Gettel Group

FuRong Technology

Xiaoshan Huayi

Kinlead Packaging

Jiangsu Shukang

Decro

FSPG

Guangqing New Material

Shenda

NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)

Yem Chio(Ningbo)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tubular Quench Method

Flat Film Strength Method

Segment by Application

Packaging Films

Print Lamination Films

Label Films

Others

