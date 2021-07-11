Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.
BOPP films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.
First, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like China Flexible Packaging Group and FuRong Technology，both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian province.
Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Third, the import and export percent of this industry is not high，because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments.
The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Tubular Quench Method
Flat Film Strength Method
Segment by Application
Packaging Films
Print Lamination Films
Label Films
Others
