Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019

Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol.

First, due to non-renewable petroleum resources and volatility in international oil prices, bio-based butanol has become a new alcohol biofuel production with the environmental protection and high-profit. The key is that, increasingly, processes based on renewable starting materials provide a critical alternative source of “on-purpose” production for certain chemicals. Bio-based butanol is an alcohol that can be produced from renewable, organic material (biomass) including corn, wheat, sugarcane and—in the future—non-food plants.

Second, the bio-based butanol industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high raw materials costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and raw materials costs, so Brazil, China, India and other crops developing regions have raw material cost advantage.

The bio-based butanol manufacturers are Gevo, Butamax, Cobalt, Green Biologics.

