Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biomass Pellets are made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. They are produced by pellet machines or briquetting machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets, bars, and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Biomass Pellet is a kind of renewable fuel. It is widely used in European countries.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Pellets industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Pellets product is relatively low.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the good prospects for China’s economy, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The development of renewable fuel is world trend, Biomass Pellet is a kind of renewable fuel. It might develop for a long phase if it can overcome its problems.
The global Biomass Pellets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biomass Pellets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomass Pellets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sinopeak
Aoke Ruifeng
ROSHT
Suji Energy-saving Technology
TONGXIN
Senon Renewable Energy
Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings
KAIDI
SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY
HU ZHOU WEI GE
Devotion Corporation
YIHONG
Xinding BMF
JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY
GuangZhou HouMing
XINGLI
Shengchang Bioenergy
Sanmu Energy Development
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Agricultural products
Forestry products
Domestic and municipal wastes
Energy crops
Segment by Application
Woodies
Herbs
Others
