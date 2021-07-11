Global Boron Trichloride Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Global Boron Trichloride Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis.
Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply.
First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.
The global production of boron trichloride increases from 4240.8 MT in 2010 to 5643.8 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.89 %. Air Products (Europe and United States) is the world leader, Ube Industries is the leader in Japan, and Ruihe is the leader in China.
Second, The United States production of boron trichloride increases from 1559.5 MT in 2010 to 1975.0 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 4.84 %. American Gas Group is the United States leader, which holds 27.71% production share of the United States in 2015. Air Products is the United States second largest manufacturer, which holds 25.43% production share of the United States in 2015.
The global Boron Trichloride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Boron Trichloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boron Trichloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Gas Group
Air Products
Praxair
Tronox
Matheson
Air Liquide
Linde Group
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Grade
Industrial Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching
Gas for CVD
Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)
Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals
Raw Material for Catalysts
Others
