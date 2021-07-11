In this report, the Global Boron Trichloride Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Boron Trichloride Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis.

Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply.

First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The global production of boron trichloride increases from 4240.8 MT in 2010 to 5643.8 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.89 %. Air Products (Europe and United States) is the world leader, Ube Industries is the leader in Japan, and Ruihe is the leader in China.

Second, The United States production of boron trichloride increases from 1559.5 MT in 2010 to 1975.0 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 4.84 %. American Gas Group is the United States leader, which holds 27.71% production share of the United States in 2015. Air Products is the United States second largest manufacturer, which holds 25.43% production share of the United States in 2015.

This report focuses on Boron Trichloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boron Trichloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

Linde Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching

Gas for CVD

Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)

Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals

Raw Material for Catalysts

Others

