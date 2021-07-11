In this report, the Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

C-reactive protein (CRP) is an annular (ring-shaped), pentameric protein found in blood plasma, whose levels rise in response to inflammation. C – Reactive Protein Test(CRP) is the C- reactive protein (CRP) assay kit which is used for research and for diagnostic. It can detect the C-reactive protein in human serum and plasma samples.

In the last several years, Global market of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.89%. In 2016, Global Revenue of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is nearly 510 M USD.

The classification of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) includes ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, CLIA and others, and the proportion of Immunoturbidimetric in 2016 is about 61%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is widely used in Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 68% M USD.

The global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beckman Coulter

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Boditech

FUJIFILM

KANTO CHEMICAL

Kehua Group

Wondfo

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies

Getein Biotech

Randox Laboratories

Spinreact

BioSino

Leadman Biochemistry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ELISA

Immunoturbidimetric

CLIA

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

