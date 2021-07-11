Global Caustic Soda Packaging Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Caustic Soda Packaging Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Caustic Soda Packaging Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-caustic-soda-packaging-development-overview-2019
Caustic soda is also known as sodium hydroxide, caustic, and lye. It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. In commercial market, the caustic soda packaging is significant due to the strong corrosive of caustic soda. The packaging materials are various according to the different types of caustic soda.
For flakes, or particles caustic soda, the product packaging is made with plastic lining and lining, triple coated woven bag packaging made with strict moisture resistant bag and indicate the various flags.
For liquid caustic soda, the storage tank is the most universal packaging method. While the solid caustic soda, the product is storage in solid iron or other airtight containers, such as steel drum with various sizes.
Caustic soda packaging industry concentration is lower extremely. The production of caustic soda packaging industry increased from 349247 K Pcs in 2011 to 442472 K Pcs in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.46%. In the world wide, China was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.21% production market share in the caustic soda packaging industry in 2015.
In this report, the following enterprises are listed: JohnPac, Mid-Continent Packaging, United Bags, Howard Industries, PacTech, PVN Fabrics, Daman Polyfabs, Muscat Polymer, PT Murni Mapan Mandiri, Meghna Group, Vedder Industrial, Ningxia Runlong and QTL Bags etc.
The global caustic soda packaging market was dominated by China with largest share-37.21%- in total volume consumption in 2015 due to the direct geographical distribution of downstream consumption. India was another leading regional market for caustic soda packaging due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. United States and Southeast Asia accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of caustic soda packaging industry in 2015.
The global Caustic Soda Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Caustic Soda Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caustic Soda Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
JohnPac
Mid-Continent Packaging
United Bags
Howard Industries
PacTech
PVN Fabrics
Daman Polyfabs
Muscat Polymer
PT Murni Mapan Mandiri
Meghna Group
Vedder Industrial
Ningxia Runlong
QTL Bags
Xinjiang Tianye
Shihezi Jiamei Baozhuang
Tianjin Jiuda Plastic Products
Beijing Hengrun Plastics
Shandong Union Packing
Royal Lakos
Yongqi Subian
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PP woven bags with PE liner
Paper coated bags with PE liner
Others
Segment by Application
Caustic Soda Flakes
Caustic Soda Particle
