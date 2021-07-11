Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Cellulosic ethanol is chemically identical to first generation bioethanol (i.e. CH3CH2OH). However, it is produced from different raw materials via a more complex process (cellulose hydrolysis).
In contrast to first generation bioethanol, which is derived from sugar or starch produced by food crops (e.g. wheat, corn, sugar beet, sugar cane, etc.), cellulosic ethanol may be produced from agricultural residues (e.g. straw, corn stover), other lignocellulosic raw materials (e.g. wood chips) or energy crops (miscanthus, switchgrass, etc.).
Cellulosic ethanol is considered a ‘‘second-generation biofuel,’’ which means that a wide range of materials, including waste, can be used in its production. Cellulosic ethanol is renewable, clean, derived from the most abundant organic compound on Earth, and could lead the country closer to energy independence.
Currently, there are no low-cost technologies to convert the large fraction of energy in biomass into liquid fuels efficiently and in a cost effective manner. Production costs must be reduced greatly, and the volume of cellulosic ethanol necessary for widespread use still needs to be developed.
The global Cellulosic Ethanol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cellulosic Ethanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont
Abengoa
POET-DSM
GranBio
Beta Renewables
Logen & Raizen
Ineos Bio
Fiberight
Longlive
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Corn Stover
Sugarcane Straw and Bagasse
Others
Segment by Application
Gasoline
Detergent
