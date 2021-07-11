Global Cement And Concrete Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to nearly $652.7 billion by 2022 – LafargeHolcim, China National Building Material Company, Anhui Conch Cement Company, CRH, HeidelbergCement

This report describes and evaluates the global cement and concrete market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global cement and concrete market reached a value of nearly $439.2 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to nearly $652.7 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from government initiatives boosting housing demand and low interest rates for mortgages in developed countries. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of coal for cement production and high taxes on cement imposed by governments. Going forward, global economic growth, increasing infrastructure spending and rapidly growing urban populations will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the cement and concrete market in the future include stringent regulations on emissions from cement plants, increasing interest rates, and increasing trade protectionism.

The cement and concrete market is segmented by type of product into cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete pipes, bricks, and blocks, and other concrete products. The cement market was the largest segment of the cement and concrete market in 2018 at 46.1% or $202.3 billion. The cement market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Companies Mentioned: LafargeHolcim Ltd., China National Building Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AGCountries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

The cement market is further segmented by type of product into portland cement, clinkered cement, aluminous cement, white cement and hydraulic cement. The portland cement market was the largest segment of the cement market, accounting for $79.0 billion or 45.2% of the total in 2018. The clinkered cement market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.2%.

The ready-mix concrete market is further segmented by end-use into residential and non-residential. The residential market was the largest segment of the ready-mix concrete market, accounting for $78.5 billion or 52.9% of the total in 2018 and this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The concrete pipes, bricks, and blocks market is further segmented by type of product into block and brick, pavement and pipes. The block and brick market was the largest segment of the concrete pipes, bricks, and blocks market, accounting for $34.8 billion or 51.9% of the total in 2018. The pavement market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The other concrete products market is further segmented by type of product into concrete articles, prefabricated structures, tiles & flagstones and panels, boards & blocks. The concrete articles market was the largest segment of the other concrete products market, accounting for $22.7 billion or 46.3% of the total in 2018. The prefabricated structures market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global cement and concrete market, accounting for 44.0% of the total in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the cement and concrete market will be Africa and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.9% and 12.8% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.1% and 11.8% respectively.

The global cement and concrete market is highly fragmented. The top ten competitors in the global cement and concrete market made 28.8% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include LafargeHolcim Ltd., China National Building Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH Plc and HeidelbergCement AG.

The global mineral products market, of which the cement and concrete market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,042.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% since 2014. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% to nearly $1,561.9 billion by 2022. The cement and concrete market was the largest segment in the global mineral products market in 2018, accounting for 42.1% of the total. The lime and gypsum market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the mineral products market at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global cement and concrete market will arise in the cement market, which will gain $86.0 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global cement market will arise in the clinkered cement segment which will gain $48.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global ready-mix concrete market will arise in the residential segment which will gain $42.2 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global concrete pipes, bricks, and blocks market will arise in the block and brick segment which will gain $18.5 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global other concrete products market will arise in the prefabricated structures segment which will gain $10.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022.The cement and concrete market size will gain the most in China at $60.9 billion. Market-trend-based strategies include adopting IoT technologies in production processes, investing in latest technologies, and adopting alternative materials in cement production. Player-adopted strategies in the cement and concrete industry include reinforcing M&A strategies, expanding in other geographies, and implementing country-specific retail concepts.

