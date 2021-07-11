In this report, the Global Cobalt Tetroxide Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cobalt Tetroxide Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cobalt Tetroxide is a black antiferromagnetic solid, adopting to a normal spinel structure with Co2+ ions in tetrahedral interstices and Co3+ ions in the octahedral interstices of the cubic close-packed lattice of oxide anions. Its formula can be written as CoIICoIII2O4 or as CoO•Co2O3. Cobalt Tetroxide is mainly used in the production of battery cathode, enamel semiconductors and grinding wheels.

Major manufacturers of cobalt tetroxide are mainly in China, Belgium and Finland. China is becoming a driver of Cobalt Tetroxide market in international trade since 2010.

There are less than 10 large manufacturers all over the world and cobalt tetroxide is produced industrially in large quantities. However, cobalt tetroxide business may not expanse because of the effect of raw material cost and technology.

With the higher request for lithium battery in smartphone, cathode material needs to be upgraded. The granularity of cobalt tetroxide is becoming bigger, and it is required by some South Korean enterprises.

The global Cobalt Tetroxide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cobalt Tetroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cobalt Tetroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Umicore

OMG

Freeport

KLK

Huayou Cobalt

Jinchuan Group

COBOTO

Galico

Haina New Material

Dongxin Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade

Battery Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Varistor

Hard Alloy

Catalyst

Other

