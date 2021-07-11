Global Commercial Flooring Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Commercial Flooring Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commercial Flooring Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Commercial flooring is the walking surface of a commercial building like shopping mall, hospital, playground, etc. Commercial flooring may be stone, wood, ceramic, or any other material that can support the expected load.
In this report, we research all flooring materials except home flooring of residents.
The technical barriers of commercial flooring are not high, and the commercial flooring production concentrated large companies including Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Lamosa, and others. The enterprises are mainly located in USA, followed by Mexico.
Commercial Flooring are widely used in Educational, Institutional, Healthcare / Hospital, Hospitality, Light Commercial, Light Industrial, Office, Retail / Stores, Transportation / Public Venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Commercial Flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Commercial Flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Commercial Flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of commercial flooring gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. As the same time, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of commercial flooring. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
The global Commercial Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Commercial Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mohawk Group
Mannington
Armstrong
Shaw Industries
Tarkett
LG Hausys
Milliken & Company
J+J Flooring Group
StonePeak Ceramics
Roppe
Florim USA
Lamosa
Kronospan
Crossville
Parterre
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
Carpet
Hardwood and Laminate
Ceramic Tile
Segment by Application
Education System
Medical System
Sports System
Leisure And Shopping System
Traffic System
Office System
Industrial System
