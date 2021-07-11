Global Conductive Polymer Coating Market is expected to account USD 10.57 billion by the end of 2027

It refers to the organic polymer consists molecular structure with large number of similar grain units coated over the surface to increase the electrical and thermal properties of the substance. In conductive polymer electrons are removing from the orbitals via doping to enhance conductive properties of polymer. It facilitates the process through dispersion is the main advantage over the others. For two decades Conductive polymer coating has wide application in electrical and electronic. And it is also used to protect substance from corrosion. The application of the coating comprises bio sensors, electronic materials, sensors, optical substance and others.

Conductive Polymer Coating Market Size & Forecast

Global conductive polymer coating market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR 9.2% over the forecast period. Further the market is expected to account USD 10.57 billion by the end of 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2016. Increasing demand of semiconductor products such as sensors, optical items and others are anticipated to robust growth of global conductive polymer coating market. Moreover industries globally offer scope for developing advanced items for technology sector.

Geographically in 2016, North America accounted for the 45% of market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand of light weight, flexible, corrosion resistance electronic products such as displays, sensors, solar components, photovoltaic and others is envisioned to strengthen the demand of conductive polymer coating in the upcoming year. Moreover healthy outlook of the electronic items industries in the region is expected turbocharge the growth of the conductive polymer coating market.

In the regional market, Asia pacific is prominent and rapidly developing market of conductive coating is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand of LCD, phone, computers, calculators and other is paving the growth of conductive polymer market.

Further Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Advancement and developing in electronic products is anticipated the garner growth of the conductive polymer coating.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Sensors

Fuel Cells

Cell phone

Displays

Touch panel

Solid State Lighting

Capacitors

Batteries

Photovoltaic Cells

By End User

Solar industry

Automotive & Locomotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics industries

Smart textiles

By Region

