Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-contact-adhesives-professional-analysis-2019
Contact adhesives, also known as contact cements, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other.
Coat of the adhesive is applied to each surface and then allowed to dry and become tacky before the two surfaces are joined together. Contact adhesives can provide the advantage of high initial strength.
Contact adhesives can be used in construction, shoes, transportation and other industry.
Chloroprene rubber (CR) and styrenebutadiene-styrene (SBS) are the main raw materials. Chloroprene rubber (CR) account for the largest share. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.
Contact adhesives are often applied in construction, shoes, transportation, of which construction industry occupy the largest share.
The glaobal contact adhesives industry is mature. The production of contact adhesives will increase from 1355.06 KMT in 2010 to 1678.19 KMT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.96 %.
The global Contact Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Contact Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel
H.B. FULLER
3M
ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
Eastman Chemical
ITW
Sika
Bison
Wilsonart
Bostik
Permatex
Jowat
Newstar Adhesives
Permoseal
Genkem
CRC
UHU
K-FLEX
James Walker
Henkel(China)
3M(China)
Gleihow New Materials
Evergain Adhesive
Tonsan Adhesive
Lushi Chemical
Jindun Chemical
PLYFIT INDUSTRIES
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
CR
SBS
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Shoes
Transportation
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-contact-adhesives-professional-analysis-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com