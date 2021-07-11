In this report, the Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Contact Adhesives Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Contact adhesives, also known as contact cements, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other.

Coat of the adhesive is applied to each surface and then allowed to dry and become tacky before the two surfaces are joined together. Contact adhesives can provide the advantage of high initial strength.

Contact adhesives can be used in construction, shoes, transportation and other industry.

Chloroprene rubber (CR) and styrenebutadiene-styrene (SBS) are the main raw materials. Chloroprene rubber (CR) account for the largest share. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.

Contact adhesives are often applied in construction, shoes, transportation, of which construction industry occupy the largest share.

The glaobal contact adhesives industry is mature. The production of contact adhesives will increase from 1355.06 KMT in 2010 to 1678.19 KMT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.96 %.

The global Contact Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Contact Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

H.B. FULLER

3M

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

Eastman Chemical

ITW

Sika

Bison

Wilsonart

Bostik

Permatex

Jowat

Newstar Adhesives

Permoseal

Genkem

CRC

UHU

K-FLEX

James Walker

Henkel(China)

3M(China)

Gleihow New Materials

Evergain Adhesive

Tonsan Adhesive

Lushi Chemical

Jindun Chemical

PLYFIT INDUSTRIES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CR

SBS

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Shoes

Transportation

Others

