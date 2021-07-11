Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dental adhesives are designed to bond composite resins to enamel and dentin. Dental sealants are dental treatment intended to prevent tooth decay. Dental sealants are materials placed in pits and fissures to fill them in, creating a smooth surface that is easy to clean.
Dental adhesives are wildly used in dental treatment. Dental sealants are used for the prevention of childhood tooth decay. So, demand for dental adhesives and sealants is large and varies with the number of people. Also, people in China are not concerned about dental health like people in USA or Europe. China dental adhesives and sealants consumption is not too much.
Due to small packages and expensive high purity material, coupled with distribution costs and other ancillary components such as scrubbers and other factors, dental adhesives are expensive. dental sealants’s price is slightly cheaper.
This report focuses on Dental Adhesives and Sealants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Adhesives and Sealants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Ivoclar Vivadent
DENTSPLY International
KaVo Kerr Group
Heraeus Kulzer
GC Corporation
Kuraray
SDI
Pulpdent
Ultradent
Cosmedent
BISCO
Sino-dentex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Self-etching Adhesive
Selective-etching Adhesive
Total-etching Adhesive
Segment by Application
Direct Restoration Bonding
Indirect Restoration Bonding
