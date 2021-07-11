The Global Digital Utility Market was valued at USD 132.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 384.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.62% from 2017 to 2025. Utilities around the world are leveraging digital technologies to enhance efficiency and optimize production. Digital utility is used to find new ways to conduct the business across various areas and functions. Benefits digital utility of includes enhanced customer experience, security, more scalable, opens the way for new energy products and services, and extracts meaningful information from volumes of data.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of smart cities

1.2 Stringent regulatory requirements for electric utilities

1.3 Rising number of distributed and renewable power generation projects

1.4 Growing need to improve the productivity and efficiency of utilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing cyber security threats in the power and utilities sector

2.2 Issues related with new technology implementation

2.3 High initial cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Utility Market is segmented on the technology, network, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Integrated Solutions

1.1.1 Services

1.1.2 Cloud and Software

1.2 Hardware

2. By Network:

2.1 Transmission and Distribution

2.2 Retail

2.3 Generation

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Accenture PLC

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. General Electric Company

4. Mircosoft Corporation

5. SAP SE

6. Siemens AG

7. ABB Ltd.

8. Capgemini SA

9. Eaton Corporation PLC

10. IBM Corporation

11. Oracle Corporation

12. Schneider Electric SE

