Global Dioctyl Terephthalate 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Dioctyl Terephthalate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, and forecast data 2018-2023. This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Overview:

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is widely used as a plasticizer on account of its toxicological and physical properties such as high transparency, excellent durability, and high thermal resistance. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new report on the global dioctyl terephthalate market is a compilation of key trends and patterns that are likely to govern the market over the forecast period of 2018-2023, The report asserts that global dioctyl terephthalate market is likely to rise from a valuation of USD 1,203.2 Mn in 2018 to USD 1,864.7 Mn by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.16%.

Key Players of Global Dioctyl terephthalate Market Research Report:

Hallstar (U.S.), Grupa Azoty (Poland), Penta Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Meltem Kimya Tekstil San. İth. İhr. Ve Tic. A.Ş. (Turkey), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), OXEA GmbH (Italy), Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and BASF SE (Germany) are the notable players in the dioctyl terephthalate market.

Receive a Free Sample Report of “Global Dioctyl terephthalate Market Research Report” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7006

Industry Updates:

March 2019 – Sibur, a petrochemical company based in Russia, announced the commencement of DOTP production at its Perm facility. The facility is likely to be Europe’s largest production site of its kind and would help the company assume leadership over the market in the coming years.

Conventional phthalates are progressively being replaced with dioctyl terephthalates due to the various advantages aligned with it. Convectional phthalates are associated with the cause of various diseases such as asthma and breast cancer, which has barred its application in end use cases. Dioctyl terephthalates are an ecologically viable and harmless alternative to conventional phthalates which has raised its application across major end use industries. The expanding consumer goods industry has unlocked a host of growth potentials for the dioctyl terephthalate market. They are used for diverse applications in the consumer goods industry, and a majority of the market demand is being generated from the developing regions.

Various regulatory authorities in the developed countries have raised their concerns over the use of toxic plasticizers which has encouraged the adoption of dioctyl terephthalate. In addition, the biodegradation process of dioctyl terephthalate by the Rhodococcus rhodochrous bacteria produces significant amounts of 2-ethylhexanoic acid, which is otherwise expensive to produce by commercial methods. 2-ethylhexanoic acid has multifarious industrial applications which include as an automotive coolant, synthetic lubricant, wetting agent, and a defoaming agent in pesticides. Such desirable properties have prompted manufacturers to use dioctyl terephthalate, which is fueling the growth of the market.

On the contrary, a range of alternatives are available in the market for dioctyl terephthalate such as di-butyl adipate (DBA), di (2-ethyl hexyl) adipate (DEHA), tri-2-ethylhexyl trimellitate (TETM), Acetyl tributyl citrate (ATBC), di-isononylcyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate (DINCH), epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO), di-butyl sebacate (DBS), 2,2,4-trimethyl 1,3-pentanediol diisobutyrate (TXIB), dioctyl sebacate (DOS) which is likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segmentations:

The global dioctyl terephthalate market has been segmented based on product type and application.

By product type, the Dioctyl Terephthalate Market has been segmented into content 96%, content 98%, content 99%, and content 99.5%. The 99% and 99.5% segments are anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period owing to their high purity.

By application, the dioctyl terephthalate market has been segmented into consumer goods, medical devices, films and sheets, coated fabrics, flooring, wires and cables, gaskets, automotive parts, and others. The consumer goods segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be credited to expanding spending capabilities of consumers in the emerging economies. In addition, extensive REACH regulations in Europe has majorly driven the market as it prohibits the use of conventional phthalates, which generates demand for dioctyl terephthalate.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the dioctyl terephthalate market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe. Europe is the largest market for dioctyl terephthalate while the APAC market is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. Various regulations banning the use of phthalates in the consumer goods industry in Europe is favoring the growth of the dioctyl terephthalate market. The expanding consumer goods industry in APAC is supporting the growth of the market.

Intended Audiences:

Dioctyl Terephthalate Manufacturers

Dioctyl Terephthalate Suppliers and Distributors

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Dioctyl Terephthalate Associations

End Use Industries

Table Of Contents:

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 18

TABLE 2 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 21

TABLE 3 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET PRICING (USD/TON) (2013–2028) 43

TABLE 4 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP), BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 45

TABLE 5 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2015-2023 (KILO TONS) 46

TABLE 6 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET FOR CONTENT 99.5%, BY REGION, 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 47

TABLE 7 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET FOR CONTENT 99.5%, BY REGION, 2015-2023 (KILO TONS) 47

TABLE 8 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET FOR CONTENT 99%, BY REGION, 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 48

TABLE 9 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET FOR CONTENT 99%, BY REGION, 2015-2023 (KILO TONS) 48

TABLE 10 GLOBAL DIOCTYL TEREPHTHALATE (DOTP) MARKET FOR CONTENT 98%, BY REGION, 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 49

Continued…