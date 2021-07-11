Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Energy drinks are a beverage designed to increase mental alertness and physical performances for consumers by the addition of caffeine and typically other additives, such as vitamins, taurine, herbal supplements, creatine, sugars, and guarana.
They often contain high levels of caffeine in combination with other ingredients such as taurine, guarana, and B vitamins. These products include: Rockstar, Red Bull, Monster, NOS, and many others.
In the United States market, energy drinks manufacturers scatter distribution. The production market share of America West and America South is about 38%, 30%, respectively, and the sales share of America South is 30.8% in 2014. The key companies in energy drink market include Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, and National Beverage.
The global Energy Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Energy Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Red Bull
Monster
Rockstar
Pepsico
Big Red
Arizona
National Beverage
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials Marketing
Vital Pharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General Energy Drinks
Energy Shots
Segment by Application
Personal
Athlete
Other
