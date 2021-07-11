Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Epoxy phenol novolac (EPN) resins contain more than two epoxy groups per molecule and are therefore described as multifunctional epoxy resins. In other words they are polyepoxides obtained by reacting a phenolic novolac resin with epichlorohydrin. When cured, they provide a high cross-link density due to the increased epoxy functionality.
Typically, EPN resins are used in high temperature resistant adhesives, corrosion resistant marine coatings, maintenance coatings, industrial coatings, tank linings, pipe coatings, primers in automotive, coil & appliances, manufacturing of epoxy vinyl esters, etc.
In 2014, US is the largest epoxy phenol novolac production area in the world, accounting for 42.33% of global production with an average annual growth rate of 5.07%. Asia (Except China) is second, producing 22804 MT (22.51% share).
The epoxy phenol novolac is mainly used in the adhesives, protective coatings, composite materials industries, etc. US is the main consumption market share of epoxy phenol novolac which holds 32.22% in 2014. China is the second consumption while China mainly relies on importing from Thailand, US, EU, etc. In recent years, the China consumption volume market share is gradually increasing from 26.59% in 2010 to 28.74% in 2014.
This report focuses on Epoxy Phenol Novolac volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Epoxy Phenol Novolac market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huntsman
GP Chemicals
Aditya Birla Group
DOW
Hexion Inc.
DIC
Momentive
Emerald Performance Materials
Kukdo Chemical Industry
CORCHEM
A&C Catalysts
NanYa Plastics
BlueStar
SanMu Group
SINOPEC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Phenol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac
O-Cresol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac
Bisphenol A Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Protective Coatings
Composite Materials
Others
