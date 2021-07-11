Global Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2019 Research Analysis – BASF SE, DS Smith PLC, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hanwha Corporation

“Global Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography.

The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented into, low density, high density, porous PP. On the basis of application, the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented into, automotive, packaging, consumer products, others.

Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Low Density, High Density, Porous PP); Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products, Others) and Geography

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) is a closed cell bead foam. These foam are shaped in steam chest. EPP has various useful properties such as excellent energy absorption, excellent structural strength, thermal insulation, sound deadening and lightweight, and others. Expandable polypropylene is being processed in multi stage proprietary process for shaping of EPP foam beads. EPP is used in automotive for bumper cores, head rest, boot infill and tool pods, etc. EPP is applied in HVAC industry for housing heat exchangers, air filtration systems and boilers, and others. Different Type of expandable polypropylene such as Low density EPP, high density EPP and porous PP are used in different applications.

The extensive usage of EPP foam for automotive application will drive the demand growth for the expandable polypropylene (EPP) foam market. Additionally, growing demand of EPP consumer products will further imply in the demand growth for the expandable polypropylene (EPP) foam market. Predominantly, volatility of raw material prices may hinder the growth for the expandable polypropylene (EPP) foam market. However, high recyclability of EPP foam will create opportunities for expandable polypropylene (EPP) foam market.

The global Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The market players from Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market.

BASF SE

DS Smith PLC

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

IZOBLOK GmbH

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Polyfoam Australia Pty Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

The Woodbridge Group

