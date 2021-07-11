Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Exterior wall putty powder is a kind of construction materials, used to make the exterior wall smoother and it is mainly composed of white cement, heavy calcium carbonate and additives. It is widely used in some Asian countries, especially in China and India. Before painting the walls, the putty powder needs to be mixed with water.
The exterior wall putty powder industry has got a stable development in the past five years. In 2014, the total capacity is about 3562 K MT. In the past five years, the production of exterior wall putty powder maintained a 9.13% compound average growth rate.
Demand from manufacturing is expected to grow steadily, from 2015 to 2020, causing an increase in demand for exterior wall putty powder used in manufacturing.
Considering the development of downstream industry, we estimate that the growth of exterior wall putty powder market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 5.27% compound average growth rate to 2020.
This report focuses on Exterior Wall Putty Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exterior Wall Putty Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asian Paints
British Paints
Walplast
Birla White
Acro Paints India Limited
Platinum Plaster Ltd
Timbermate Products
J.K. Cement Ltd
Mapei
Golchha Pigments
Nippon Paint
Sujatha Paints
SSM
SIKA
Lions
Weber-Saint gobain
Huarun
Surfa Coats
Long Zhen
Truefit Skim Coat Products
Duobang
Gomix Building Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial Building
