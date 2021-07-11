In this report, the Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Exterior wall putty powder is a kind of construction materials, used to make the exterior wall smoother and it is mainly composed of white cement, heavy calcium carbonate and additives. It is widely used in some Asian countries, especially in China and India. Before painting the walls, the putty powder needs to be mixed with water.

The exterior wall putty powder industry has got a stable development in the past five years. In 2014, the total capacity is about 3562 K MT. In the past five years, the production of exterior wall putty powder maintained a 9.13% compound average growth rate.

Demand from manufacturing is expected to grow steadily, from 2015 to 2020, causing an increase in demand for exterior wall putty powder used in manufacturing.

Considering the development of downstream industry, we estimate that the growth of exterior wall putty powder market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 5.27% compound average growth rate to 2020.

The global Exterior Wall Putty Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exterior Wall Putty Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exterior Wall Putty Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asian Paints

British Paints

Walplast

Birla White

Acro Paints India Limited

Platinum Plaster Ltd

Timbermate Products

J.K. Cement Ltd

Mapei

Golchha Pigments

Nippon Paint

Sujatha Paints

SSM

SIKA

Lions

Weber-Saint gobain

Huarun

Surfa Coats

Long Zhen

Truefit Skim Coat Products

Duobang

Gomix Building Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial Building

