Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates is a kind of Anionic Surfactants，based on Petroleum derivatives. FMES is the derivatives sulfonate of fatty acid methyl ester ethoxylates(FMEE).

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates (FMES) industry. Nowadays, the market is almost monopolied by the Pemex Oil company, but the attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates (FMES) industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies begin to focus on the field of high end. Currently, the Chinese Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates (FMES) industry tries to transit to high-end Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonates (FMES) field actively, as well as extends downstream industry chain.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pemex Chemicals

Marathon Oil Company

Anadarko Petroleum

Wakodiagnostics

BP

Murphyoilcorp

Jinchang Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Laundry Detergents

Personal Care

Other

