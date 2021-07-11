Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Size Research Report 2027 Industry Growth & Key Manufacturers Analysis

Latest Report Titled on “Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Basalt Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Others); End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography”

Aegion Corporation

American Grating LLC

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

DowAksa

Engineered Composites Ltd

Hyosung Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V.

Toray Industries, Inc.

The global fiber reinforced polymer composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as glass fiber, carbon fiber, basalt fiber, aramid fiber, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market based on various segments. The Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

The reports cover key developments in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites in the global market.

