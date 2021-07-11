In this report, the Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Floor Hinge is designed to cover the hinge cut-out at the base of door, and it can allows the door to swing up to 90 degree, 180 degree and even 360 degree. The floor hinge can be applied to wooden doors, glass doors, fire protected doors and etc.

At present, in China, the large enterprises are mainly concentrated in South China. The top three manufacturers are KIN LING, G-U (CN), GMT (CN), respectively with China production market share as 2.44%, 1.33% and 1.84% in 2016. The china production of floor hinge is expected to reach 94621 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 1822.11 M USD.

The demand of floor hinge in China is increasing, and china will reached a sales volume of approximately 72608 K units in 2021 from 48815 K units in 2016. The top sales area in China are North China, East China, South China, respectively with china sales market share as 23.26%, 27.29% and 17.58% in 2016.

The global Floor Hinge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floor Hinge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor Hinge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dorma

G-U

GMT

KIN LONG

Hehe

ASSA Abloy

Archie

Hutlon

Dinggu

LASTING

DMD

Crown

Modern

Seleco

Amex

Huisda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Action of door

Single Action Floor Hinge

Double Action Floor Hinge

By Plate Material

Stainless Steel

Satin Brass

Carbon Steel

Segment by Application

Commercial

Home

Others

