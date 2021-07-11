Global Fluff Pulp Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market

Global Fluff Pulp Market valued approximately USD 4.78 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Fluff Pulp Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Fluff Pulp is a chemical pulp made of cellulose fibers obtained from long softwoods. Fluff pulp also known as fluffy pulp or comminution pulp. Fluff pulp is usually bleached and produced in huge quantities due to its high bulkiness and high water absorbency. The most common raw material for fluff pulp is southern bleached softwood Kraft (SBSK). Increasing aging population, growth in production of air-laid products and increasing female population are the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing rising population suffering from incontinence is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, overcapacity of fluff pulp and falling female fertility rate are the factors which limiting the market growth of Fluff Pulp across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Fluff Pulp Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing availability of raw material for fluff pulp in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow at higher rate in the global Fluff pulp market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR owing to rising sales of fluff pulp and large number of sanitary products manufacturing in the region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• International Paper Company

• Domtar Corporation

• Resolute Forest Products

• Rayonier Advanced Materials

• IMERYS

• Klabin Paper

• Suzano Papel e Celulose

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:



Baby Diaper

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Care

Air-Laid

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fluff Pulp Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

