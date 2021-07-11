In this report, the Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fucoxanthin is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm.

Fucoxanthin is being looked into for its anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, and anti-cancer effects.

The global Fucoxanthin industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Japan, Europe and China, such as Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals and Yigeda Bio-Technology. At present, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical is the world leader, holding 28.15% Sales market share in 2017.

The global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market is valued at 88 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Ciyuan Biotech

Tianhong Biotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HPLC Series

UV Series

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

