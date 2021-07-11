In this report, the Global Glass Block Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Block Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glass block is an architectural element made from glass. Glass blocks provide visual obscuration while admitting light. Sidewalk skylight (also named ‘pavement light’) made of glass bricks in Burlington House. Glass blocks are produced for both wall and floor applications, for use in floors are normally manufactured as a single solid piece, or as a hollow glass block with thicker side walls than the standard wall blocks. These blocks are normally cast into a reinforced concrete grid work or set into a metal frame, allowing multiple units to be combined to span over openings in basements and roofs. Glass wall blocks should not be used in flooring applications.

Glass blocks can be used as windows, shower walls, architectural room dividers, skylights, fireplaces, floors, and more. Visit our gallery for inspiration on your commercial or residential project.

Glass block demand has maintained rapid growth in recent years, and it will stay up in the future years. The demand from developed countries will be stable and from developing countries will increase rapidly, such as China, Brazil, India, and Middle East regions, the market demand have not been tapped comprehensively and thoroughly.

Glass block capacity and production is also increased rapidly in the past years and the growth trend will continue due to the stable downstream demand.

Glass block price dropped weakly in the past years and it will keep a slight decline trend because of the market competition, especially from China.

This report focuses on Glass Block volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Block market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

