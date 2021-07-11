In this report, the Global High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls are made by the way medium-frequency electric furnace smelting and metal mould or sand casting, and it also called high-chromium cast ball. The Balls that the content of Chromium is greater or equal than 10% and the content of Carbon is between 1.8-3.2% are called High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls. Chinese National Standards(CNS)of high chromium ball hardness (HRC) must be more than 58 degrees.

At present, High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls based on oil quenched, blast quenching, solution and other quenching methods, such as detecting the hardness (HRC) below 54 degrees then insufficient hardness high chromium ball or simply has not been quenched.

High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls are widely used in metallurgy, mining, cement, building materials, thermal power generation, flue gas desulfurization, aerated concrete, magnetic, chemical, coal-water slurry and Pellet, fly ash, slag, Superfine powder, calcium carbonate, quartz sand and other industries.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. The current demand for High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls products on the market do not sell well; industrial High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls’ price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magotteaux

AIA ENGINEERING

Scaw

TOYO Grinding Ball Co

Christian Pfeiffer

Estanda

FengXing

Qingzhou Dazhong

DongTai

Jinchi Steel Ball

Ruitai

Zhangqiu Taitou

NingGuoXinMa

Zhiyou

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Chrome Steel Ball

Chromium Alloy Ball

Chrome Ball In Chrome

High Chromium Alloy Ball Chrome

Special High Chromium

Segment by Application

Mining

Cement

Silica Sands

Coal Chemical

