Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This High Pressure Laminate (HPL) market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

High-pressure laminates consists of laminates molded and cured at pressures not lower than 1,000 psi (70 kg/cm2) and more commonly in the range of 1,200 to 2,000 psi (80 to 140 kg/cm2).[1].

HPL is made of resin impregnated cellulose layers, which are consolidated under heat and high pressure. The various layers are described below:

Overlay paper, which serves to improve the abrasion, scratch and heat-resistance

Decorative paper, which defines the design and is composed of colored or printed paper

Kraft paper, which is used as core material and control product thickness.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1300 million by 2024, from US$ 1060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Pressure Laminate (HPL) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Browse the complete High Pressure Laminate (HPL) market Report and TOC @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/18568-high-pressure-laminate-hpl-market-analysis-report

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siempelkamp

Dieffenbacher

Wemhoener

SCM Group

Kitagawa Engineering

YALIAN

FOMA

Kono

Dipuer

Segmentation by product type:

4×6 (1220mm x 1830mm)

4×8 (1220mm x 2440mm)

4×10 (1220mm x 3050mm)

4×12 (1220mm x 3660mm)

5×6 (1530mm x 1830mm)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Decorative Laminates

Industrial Laminates

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Download Free Sample Report of Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-18568

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the complete Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-18568

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global High Pressure Blower Market Growth 2019-2024 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/38937-high-pressure-blower-market-analysis-report

Global High Pressure Boiler Tube Market Growth 2019-2024 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/40606-high-pressure-boiler-tube-market-analysis-report

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: www.decisiondatabases.com/