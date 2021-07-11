Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In this report, the Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.
The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.
In 2014, consumption in coatings industry and reactive resins, occupies more than half of HEMA amount. HEMA is widely used in analytical chemistry, textile industry, electronics industry, plastics industry, coating industry, oil industry, etc. Among them, HEMA used in Contact lenses Electron microscope industries are high-end products, and have high price.
In the past few years, the price of HEMA gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of HEMA. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
This report focuses on Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Rayon
Evonik
Dow
Geo
Nippon Shokubai
MGC
Sanlian Chem
Anhui Renxin
Zibo Xinglu Chemical
Hickory
Anshun Chem
Fangda Chem
Hechuang Chem
Sanmu Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Purity≥93%
Purity≥97%
Purity≥99%
Segment by Application
Coatings
Reactive Resins
Adhesives
Other
