Global Inkjet Papers and Films Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Inkjet Papers and Films Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Inkjet Papers and Films Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Inkjet paper is a special paper which is classified by its weight, brightness, smoothness and opacity designed for inkjet printers. It is manufactured from high quality deinked pulp or chemical pulp and possesses good dimensional stability. Additionally, inkjet papers and films possess good surface strength and excellent surface smoothness. Inkjet papers can be bifurcated as glossy, semi-matte, semi-gloss, satin and matte finishes. The thickness of the inkjet paper varies over a wide range. Glossy inkjet papers are made by multi-coating, resin coating or cast coating on a lamination paper. Matte inkjet papers are made by using silica and polyvinyl alcohol. These papers can be used for double sided printing and single side printing.
Photo paper is a type of inkjet paper designed for reproduction of photographs. It is extremely bright and is coated with highly absorbent material that limits diffusion of ink away from the point of contact. These photo papers are used for more critical work and have advanced coatings with quick-drying properties.
Epson, HP and OJI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Inkjet Papers and Films market in 2014. Epson dominated with 14.88 percent revenue share, followed by HP with 9.51 percent revenue share and OIJ with 5.73 percent revenue share.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
This report focuses on Inkjet Papers and Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inkjet Papers and Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Epson
HP
OJI
Fujifilm
Kodak
Canon
MPM
Canson
Staples
Konica
Fantac
Sun Paper
Nanjing Oracle
Deli
Hefei Sino
Ulano
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Matte Paper
Glossy Paper
Semi-gloss Paper
Inkjet Films
Other Types
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Industry
Others
