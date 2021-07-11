Global Invisible Braces Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Invisible Braces Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Invisible Braces market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Invisible Braces industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Global invisible braces market is driven by increasing demand for invisible braces among the population given the aesthetic factors associated with the same and the growing technological innovation.

Rising disposable incomes has resulted in increasing per capita healthcare expenditure which has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for invisible braces specifically among the adult population.

Over the past decade, improved technological advancements, particularly digital technologies, and increasing awareness of aesthetic alternatives to conventional braces have led to growing demand for orthodontic treatment with aligners.

While the market has witnessed a strong foothold in North America and Europe, rapid growth in the demand for invisible braces is expected to be fuelled by the emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America through India and Brazil, whereas rising dental tourism in Mexico and Thailand will continue to contribute towards the invisible braces market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Invisible Braces market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Invisible Braces business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Danaher Ormco

3M

American Orthodontics

ClearCorrect

Smartee

DB Orthodontics

Irok

BioMers

G&H Orthodontics

ClearPath

Geniova

Segmentation by product type:

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Segmentation by application:

Adults

Teenagers

This report also splits the market by region:

· Americas

· United States

· Canada

· Mexico

· Brazil

· APAC

· China

· Japan

· …….

Research objectives

· To study and analyze the global Invisible Braces consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

· To understand the structure of Invisible Braces market by identifying its various subsegments.

· Focuses on the key global Invisible Braces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

· To analyze the Invisible Braces with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

· To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

· To project the consumption of Invisible Braces submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

