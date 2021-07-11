Global IP Cameras Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global IP Cameras Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This IP Cameras market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of IP Cameras industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term IP Cameras or netcam is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

Currently, IP Cameras is widely accepted in developed markets and the adoption rate is expected to increase in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific. Increasing exposure to Internet Protocol along with 3G and 4G networks will further increase use of mobile platforms in most of the sectors especially in the surveillance systems. The other crucial drivers for this market are real-time access, video analytics, technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies, and affordability of surveillance, government initiatives and security concern. However, factors like lack of awareness and privacy concerns are lowering the adoption of IP Cameras. Lower technological awareness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hindering market growth rate to a certain extent.

According to this study, over the next five years the IP Cameras market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IP Cameras business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Apexis

Segmentation by product type:

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

This report also splits the market by region:

· Americas

· United States

· Canada

· Mexico

· Brazil

· APAC

· China

· Japan

· …….

Research objectives

· To study and analyze the global IP Cameras consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

· To understand the structure of IP Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments.

· Focuses on the key global IP Cameras manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

· To analyze the IP Cameras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

· To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

· To project the consumption of IP Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

