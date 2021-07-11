Global Knitted Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $66.9 billion by 2022 – Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, Toray Industries, Pacific Textiles, Teejay Lanka

This report describes and evaluates the global knitted fabrics market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global knitted fabrics market reached a value of nearly $55.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $66.9 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in the apparel manufacturing industry, the increase in demand for knitted footwear, and technological advances in the industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the rise in cotton prices, uncertain apparel demand, and the rise in inventory levels. Going forward, growth in emerging markets, growing e-commerce, favorable government initiatives, and increasing applications of synthetic fibers will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the knitted fabrics market in the future include reductions in free trade and rising interest rates.

The knitted fabrics market is segmented by type of material into dyed synthetic fibres, pile fabrics, elastomeric yarn, cotton dyed, synthetic fibres printed, artificial fibres dyed, lace and others. The dyed synthetic fibres knitted fabrics market was the largest segment of the knitted fabrics market by type of material in 2018 at 19.2%. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The knitted fabrics market is also segmented by type of end-user into fashion & clothing, technical and household. The fashion & clothing segment was the largest segment of the knitted fabrics market by type of end-user in 2018 at 68.8%, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.45%.

The knitted fabrics market is also segmented by construction type into weft knitted fabrics and warp knitted fabrics. The weft knitted fabrics segment was the largest segment of the knitted fabrics market by construction type in 2018 at 64%. The warp knitted fabrics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the knitted fabrics market, accounting for 77.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the knitted fabrics market will be the Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.9% and 8.1% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.6% and 4.6% respectively.

The global knitted fabrics market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. Majority of the companies are local players that have a large number of domestic manufacturing facilities and have presence across the supply chain. However, large companies are trying to expand their presence in other low cost economies to take advantage of low cost labor and cheap raw material prices. The top ten players accounted for 7.86% of the total market in 2017. Major players in the market include Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Pacific Textiles, Teejay Lanka PLC, and Fakir Group.

The global fabrics manufacturing market, of which the knitted fabrics market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $175.6 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $254.0 billion by 2022. The broadwoven fabrics market was the largest segment of the fabrics manufacturing market accounting for 45.7% of the total in 2018, and was worth $80.5 billion globally. The knitted fabrics market was the second largest segment, accounting for 31.7% of the fabrics manufacturing market. The narrow fabric mills and schiffli machine embroidery market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fabrics manufacturing market at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global knitted fabrics market will arise in the dyed synthetic fibers segment, which will gain $3.06 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The knitted fabrics market size will gain the most in China at $5.9 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the knitted fabrics market include investing in artificial intelligence technology, adopting 3D knitting machines, investing in IoT technology to improve production efficiencies and reduce costs, and developing flame retardant fabrics that are economically priced. Player-adopted strategies in the knitted fabrics market include expanding production capacities by investing in the development of new manufacturing facilities overseas and improving production efficiencies by adopting innovative practices to save costs and energy.

